Zacks: Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. Great Southern Bancorp’s rating score has declined by 200% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price target of $60.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $1.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Great Southern Bancorp an industry rank of 148 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

In related news, VP Kevin L. Baker sold 2,500 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $148,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 636 shares in the company, valued at $37,842. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSBC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 738.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 235.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Great Southern Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Great Southern Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GSBC traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.37. The stock had a trading volume of 14,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,358. Great Southern Bancorp has a 52-week low of $43.30 and a 52-week high of $60.94. The company has a market cap of $795.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.15. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 28.97%. The firm had revenue of $52.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Great Southern Bancorp will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.