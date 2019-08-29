Zacks: Icahn Enterprises LP (NASDAQ:IEP) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Sell” from Analysts

Icahn Enterprises LP (NASDAQ:IEP) has been given an average broker rating score of 5.00 (Strong Sell) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell rating.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $56.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Icahn Enterprises an industry rank of 19 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IEP. UBS Group decreased their price target on Icahn Enterprises from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded Icahn Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,070,000 after buying an additional 4,493 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,914 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,819,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IEP traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $67.67. The stock had a trading volume of 72,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,961. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a current ratio of 6.54. Icahn Enterprises has a 1 year low of $50.33 and a 1 year high of $79.37.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The conglomerate reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($2.69). The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter. Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 1.86%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.82%.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, metals, real estate, home fashion, and mining businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment operates various private investment funds. The company's Automotive segment is involved in the retail and wholesale distribution of automotive parts in the aftermarket, as well as offers automotive repair and maintenance services.

