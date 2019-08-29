Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) to Sell

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vaccinex, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It engages in the discovery and development of biotherapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of VX15, VX5 and VX25 which are in clinical stage. Vaccinex, Inc. is based in Rochester, New York. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vaccinex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vaccinex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.58.

Shares of Vaccinex stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $5.61. The stock had a trading volume of 405 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,662. Vaccinex has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $10.97. The company has a market cap of $78.18 million and a P/E ratio of -1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.45.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.07). Vaccinex had a negative return on equity of 306.27% and a negative net margin of 6,349.13%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Vaccinex will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vaccinex news, Director Albert Friedberg purchased 1,838,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.08 per share, with a total value of $7,499,998.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Maurice Zauderer purchased 183,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.08 per share, with a total value of $750,001.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 2,023,111 shares of company stock worth $8,254,198 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vaccinex stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Vaccinex Inc (NASDAQ:VCNX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.14% of Vaccinex as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is pepinemab that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), osteosarcoma, melanoma, and Huntington's disease.

