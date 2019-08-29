Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $163.93 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) will announce sales of $163.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Zagg’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $143.75 million and the highest is $184.10 million. Zagg posted sales of $141.09 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Zagg will report full year sales of $578.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $535.93 million to $620.74 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $641.17 million, with estimates ranging from $571.26 million to $711.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Zagg.

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Zagg had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $106.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

ZAGG has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Zagg from $17.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zagg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zagg from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zagg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZAGG traded up $0.48 on Monday, hitting $6.40. 15,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,977. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.08. Zagg has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Zagg by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 28,378 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Zagg by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,896,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,549,000 after purchasing an additional 11,077 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Zagg by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 101,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 28,044 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Zagg by 3,643.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,824 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Zagg by 9,137.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers screen protection products; protective cases to protect device-specific mobile devices and tablets; power management products for tablets, smartphones, smartwatches, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; power stations, wireless chargers, car and wall chargers, portable power products, and power wallets; earbuds, headphones, and speakers; and device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, mophie, IFROGZ, BRAVEN, Gear4, and HALO brands.

