Zambeef Products (LON:ZAM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.30

Shares of Zambeef Products Plc (LON:ZAM) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.30 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.38 ($0.08), with a volume of 5000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.38 ($0.08).

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Zambeef Products in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

Get Zambeef Products alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6.84 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.05, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Zambeef Products Company Profile (LON:ZAM)

Zambeef Products PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the agri-businesses in Zambia and internationally. It operates through 14 divisions: Beef, Chicken, Pork, Crops, Stockfeed, Eggs, Fish, Milk and Dairy, Edible Oils, Mill and Bakery, Leather and Shoe, Master Meats (Nigeria), and Master Meats (Ghana).

Recommended Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Zambeef Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zambeef Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.