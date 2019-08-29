ZB 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $104.35 Million (ZB)

ZB (CURRENCY:ZB) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 29th. One ZB token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00003395 BTC on exchanges including ZB.COM, ZBG and Hotbit. ZB has a market capitalization of $149.83 million and $104.35 million worth of ZB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZB has traded down 7.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010442 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00235392 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.64 or 0.01350223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000649 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000162 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00018744 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00091404 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00022269 BTC.

About ZB

ZB’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. ZB’s official website is www.zb.com. ZB’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk.

Buying and Selling ZB

ZB can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, ZB.COM and ZBG. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

