Zeepin Hits Market Cap of $2.01 Million (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. One Zeepin token can now be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges including LBank, HitBTC, Gate.io and Kucoin. Over the last week, Zeepin has traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. Zeepin has a market capitalization of $2.01 million and $131,408.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010479 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00235556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.44 or 0.01413933 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000649 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000161 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00018616 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00091189 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00022138 BTC.

Zeepin’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io.

Zeepin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, LBank, Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

