Zeusshield Market Capitalization Tops $922,994.00 (ZSC)

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded down 13% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 29th. In the last week, Zeusshield has traded down 16.4% against the dollar. One Zeusshield token can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, HitBTC and LBank. Zeusshield has a market capitalization of $922,994.00 and approximately $22,017.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010522 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00231647 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.43 or 0.01348667 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000654 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000163 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00018999 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00092246 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00022114 BTC.

Zeusshield Profile

Zeusshield’s launch date was September 19th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,022,016 tokens. The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zeusshield

Zeusshield can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, HitBTC and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeusshield should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeusshield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

