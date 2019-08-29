Zoomba (ZBA) Achieves Market Cap of $39,067.00

Zoomba (CURRENCY:ZBA) traded up 31.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. Over the last week, Zoomba has traded down 50.3% against the dollar. One Zoomba coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Graviex, Cryptohub and Crex24. Zoomba has a market capitalization of $39,067.00 and $10.00 worth of Zoomba was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.38 or 0.00571903 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005628 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000245 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 90.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000147 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Zoomba Profile

Zoomba (ZBA) is a coin. Zoomba’s total supply is 20,613,500 coins and its circulating supply is 20,233,457 coins. Zoomba’s official Twitter account is @zoombacoin. The official website for Zoomba is zoombacoin.com.

Zoomba Coin Trading

Zoomba can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CryptoBridge, Cryptohub and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zoomba directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zoomba should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zoomba using one of the exchanges listed above.

