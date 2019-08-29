ZPER Trading Down 19.8% This Week (ZPR)

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded 28.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 29th. In the last week, ZPER has traded 19.8% lower against the dollar. ZPER has a total market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $594.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZPER token can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including Allbit, Coinsuper, Bit-Z and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003556 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00068154 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00323613 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010392 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007565 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000089 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001294 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ZPER Token Profile

ZPER (CRYPTO:ZPR) is a token. ZPER’s total supply is 2,050,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,294,901,316 tokens. ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZPER’s official website is Https://zper.io.

Buying and Selling ZPER

ZPER can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, HitBTC, BitForex, Allbit, Coinsuper and Liquid. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZPER should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZPER using one of the exchanges listed above.

