Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Stock Price Up 6.4% on Analyst Upgrade

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)’s share price rose 6.4% on Thursday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $28.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Zumiez traded as high as $26.37 and last traded at $26.12, approximately 312,575 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 403,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.55.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ZUMZ. TheStreet lowered Zumiez from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Wedbush set a $17.00 price target on Zumiez and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. BidaskClub raised Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. ValuEngine raised Zumiez from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zumiez in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Zumiez in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Zumiez by 853.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,310 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Zumiez in the first quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Zumiez by 501.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,625 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,025 shares during the period. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $634.26 million, a PE ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.62.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. Zumiez had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $212.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.96 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Zumiez Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.