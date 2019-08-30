$0.01 EPS Expected for Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB) will announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Potbelly’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. Potbelly posted earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 88.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Potbelly will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.04). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Potbelly.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). Potbelly had a negative net margin of 6.45% and a positive return on equity of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $105.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PBPB shares. ValuEngine raised Potbelly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $4.00 target price on Potbelly and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $7.58.

NASDAQ:PBPB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.63. The company had a trading volume of 257,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,034. Potbelly has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $13.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $110.06 million, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Potbelly by 469.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 23,709 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Potbelly in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Engine Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Potbelly by 213.8% in the 2nd quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 425,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 289,592 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Potbelly by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 396,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 100,979 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Potbelly in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

Potbelly Company Profile

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2019, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 50 franchisees operated shops in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, and India.

