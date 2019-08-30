$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fluent Inc (NASDAQ:FLNT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Fluent Inc (NASDAQ:FLNT) will announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fluent’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.03. Fluent reported earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fluent will report full year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fluent.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $70.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.89 million. Fluent had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 4.51%. Fluent’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share.

FLNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Fluent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $5.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fluent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barrington Research set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Fluent and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Fluent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fluent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.58.

In other news, CEO Ryan Schulke acquired 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.97 per share, for a total transaction of $100,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Benz bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $61,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 125,500 shares of company stock valued at $381,970. 20.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLNT. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Fluent during the second quarter worth about $56,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fluent during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Fluent during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Fluent during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Fluent in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 33.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FLNT opened at $2.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Fluent has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $7.47.

Fluent

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial services, retail and consumer, media and entertainment, staffing and recruitment, and marketing services.

