$0.10 EPS Expected for Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) will report earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Stratasys’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. Stratasys reported earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stratasys will report full-year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.72. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Stratasys.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Stratasys had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $163.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SSYS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Stratasys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SSYS. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Stratasys by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Stratasys by 5.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Stratasys by 1.9% in the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 43,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Stratasys by 2.0% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 44,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Stratasys by 5.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stratasys stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,927. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.85. Stratasys has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $30.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 2.01.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

