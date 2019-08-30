$0.13 EPS Expected for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOG) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.15. Northern Oil and Gas posted earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.52. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.66. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Northern Oil and Gas.

Northern Oil and Gas (NASDAQ:NOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $186.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.11 million.

Several research firms have commented on NOG. BidaskClub raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Friday, June 21st.

NASDAQ:NOG traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,958,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,509,425. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $4.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.17.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

