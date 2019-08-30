-$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for ITUS Corporation (NYSE:ANIX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that ITUS Corporation (NYSE:ANIX) will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ITUS’s earnings. ITUS posted earnings per share of ($0.30) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, September 6th.

On average, analysts expect that ITUS will report full year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.90) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ITUS.

ITUS (NYSE:ANIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ITUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Shares of ANIX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.97. The stock had a trading volume of 59,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,116. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.42. ITUS has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $6.86.

ITUS Company Profile

Anixa Biosciences, Inc engages in the development, acquisition and licensing emerging technology in the field of biotechnology. It focuses on platform called Cchek, a series of inexpensive non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of cancer, which is based on the body’s immunological response to the presence of a malignancy.

