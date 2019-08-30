$0.31 EPS Expected for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) will report $0.31 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. Keurig Dr Pepper reported earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Keurig Dr Pepper.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 8.82%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 196.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on KDP. Royal Bank of Canada set a $31.00 target price on Keurig Dr Pepper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $24.00 target price on Keurig Dr Pepper and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.72.

NYSE:KDP traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.24. 1,180,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,519,558. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.15. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52 week low of $22.19 and a 52 week high of $31.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.46.

In related news, insider Brian Andrew Loucks purchased 18,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.31 per share, for a total transaction of $525,263.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Beth Denooyer purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.99 per share, for a total transaction of $167,940.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 33,554 shares of company stock worth $939,834 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 127,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 55,180 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 42,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter valued at $24,525,000. Finally, Columbia Asset Management boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.