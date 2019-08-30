$0.36 EPS Expected for Changyou.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:CYOU) This Quarter

Analysts expect Changyou.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:CYOU) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Changyou.Com’s earnings. Changyou.Com posted earnings per share of $1.03 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 65%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Changyou.Com will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $3.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Changyou.Com.

Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $118.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.92 million. Changyou.Com had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CYOU shares. ValuEngine cut Changyou.Com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. BidaskClub cut Changyou.Com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Changyou.Com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Changyou.Com in a report on Monday, August 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $6.90 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CYOU traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.66. 1,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,863. The company has a market capitalization of $299.27 million, a P/E ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.72. Changyou.Com has a 52-week low of $5.43 and a 52-week high of $22.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.95.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Changyou.Com by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 46,997 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Changyou.Com by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 74,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Changyou.Com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,756,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Changyou.Com by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 192,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 23,779 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Changyou.Com by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 153,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. 25.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Changyou.Com Company Profile

Changyou.com Limited develops and operates online games in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game, Platform Channel, and Cinema Advertising segments. It develops, operates, and licenses online games, including interactive online games that are accessed and played simultaneously by various game players through personal computers; and mobile games played on mobile devices.

