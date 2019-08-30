$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) This Quarter

Analysts expect CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CubeSmart’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. CubeSmart also reported earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CubeSmart will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CubeSmart.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.15). CubeSmart had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $159.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. CubeSmart’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

CUBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America lowered CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 price objective on CubeSmart and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

CUBE stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,411. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $27.19 and a 1 year high of $35.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.64 and its 200-day moving average is $32.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in CubeSmart in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 200.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CubeSmart in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 1,473.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CubeSmart in the first quarter worth about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

