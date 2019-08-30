$0.69 EPS Expected for Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) will announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.73. Paycom Software reported earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full year earnings of $3.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.52. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $4.44. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Paycom Software.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 38.25% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $169.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

PAYC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Mizuho started coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.79.

NYSE:PAYC traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $252.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Paycom Software has a 52 week low of $107.46 and a 52 week high of $259.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $240.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 116.34, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.59.

In other news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.95, for a total transaction of $522,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.84, for a total value of $5,821,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,700 shares of company stock worth $6,848,457. 16.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,825,982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $640,705,000 after purchasing an additional 600,640 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,854,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,100,606,000 after purchasing an additional 597,590 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,278,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,511,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,660,000. Institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paycom Software (PAYC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.