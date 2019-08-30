-$0.70 EPS Expected for Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.70) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Pluristem Therapeutics’ earnings. Pluristem Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.90) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Pluristem Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.10) to ($3.00). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.90) to ($2.30). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pluristem Therapeutics.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PSTI shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 266.1% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 85,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 61,858 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 85,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 23,533 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 153,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 33,630 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $881,000. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSTI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.56. The stock had a trading volume of 15,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,921. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.24 and a 1-year high of $13.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.89.

Pluristem Therapeutics

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

