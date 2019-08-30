0Chain Price Reaches $0.0550 (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. One 0Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.0550 or 0.00000572 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Ethfinex and Bilaxy. 0Chain has a market cap of $2.21 million and $972.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, 0Chain has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get 0Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010427 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00232084 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.65 or 0.01359553 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000649 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00040360 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002622 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00019069 BTC.

0Chain Profile

ZCN is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,116,166 tokens. The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud. The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net.

Buying and Selling 0Chain

0Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 0Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.