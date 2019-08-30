0xBitcoin (0xBTC) Price Up 8.7% This Week

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded 27.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 30th. In the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar. One 0xBitcoin token can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00002355 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX and Hotbit. 0xBitcoin has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $925,779.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00040243 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $469.33 or 0.04869149 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000246 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000210 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

0xBitcoin Token Profile

0xBitcoin (CRYPTO:0xBTC) is a token. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,947,850 tokens. 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xBitcoin. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0xBitcoin’s official website is 0xbitcoin.org. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20.

Buying and Selling 0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xBitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0xBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

