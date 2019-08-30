$1.36 Million in Sales Expected for Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) will post $1.36 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Biomerica’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.20 million to $1.52 million. Biomerica reported sales of $1.13 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biomerica will report full year sales of $5.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.24 million to $5.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.20 million, with estimates ranging from $6.08 million to $6.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Biomerica.

Separately, B. Riley set a $6.00 price target on shares of Biomerica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

Shares of BMRA traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.82. The company had a trading volume of 57,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,465. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $25.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 1.33. Biomerica has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $3.91.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Biomerica stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.18% of Biomerica as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biomerica Company Profile

Biomerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal samples from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the human body in extremely small concentrations.

