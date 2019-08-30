12,300 Shares in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Bought by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 9.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 374.4% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 21,244 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 44.9% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 122,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 38,119 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 563.7% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 205,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,213,000 after purchasing an additional 174,740 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 13.7% during the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 66,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.12. The stock had a trading volume of 13,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,066. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.02 and a 52 week high of $48.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.62.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.49%.

In related news, insider Glenn Pushis acquired 5,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.13 per share, for a total transaction of $149,986.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,385,381.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on STLD shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.50 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.55.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

