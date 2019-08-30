12,700 Shares in BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Acquired by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BankUnited during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited in the first quarter valued at $47,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 603.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. 97.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BankUnited currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.63.

In related news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 1,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $61,389.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BKU traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.87. The company had a trading volume of 53,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,525. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.11. BankUnited has a 52 week low of $28.05 and a 52 week high of $39.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $226.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.42 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 18.74%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BankUnited will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.59%.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

