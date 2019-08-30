1,525 Shares in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Acquired by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 1,944.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 175.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 35.2% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 168.8% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCK. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on McKesson in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded McKesson from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on McKesson in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. McKesson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.20.

In other news, Director M Christine Jacobs sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.65, for a total transaction of $190,058.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MCK traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.05. The company had a trading volume of 29,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,292. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.52. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $150.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $55.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.03 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 0.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.50%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

Read More: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.