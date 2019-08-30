15,847 Shares in TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) Purchased by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,847 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 4.2% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,777 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 17.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,039 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,179,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,521,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 26.1% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. 93.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine lowered TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Zelman & Associates upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on TopBuild to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Nomura restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.14.

In related news, CEO Gerald Volas sold 25,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total value of $2,291,067.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,698 shares in the company, valued at $14,559,287.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 3,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total value of $272,912.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,770,010.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,442 shares of company stock valued at $3,880,229 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BLD stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.65. The company had a trading volume of 6,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.64 and a 200-day moving average of $75.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.86. TopBuild Corp has a 12-month low of $41.27 and a 12-month high of $93.59.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $660.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.66 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

TopBuild Profile

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

