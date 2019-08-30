1,665 Shares in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Purchased by Mendel Money Management

Mendel Money Management purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 8.4% during the second quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 9.6% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,861,000. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

In other news, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,964 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.95, for a total transaction of $546,833.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,351. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 4,834 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total transaction of $658,680.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,630.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,745 shares of company stock worth $2,453,621 in the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $141.17. 378,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,490,849. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.02. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1 year low of $100.32 and a 1 year high of $143.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.14. The stock has a market cap of $48.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.56.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 27,094.12% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered Kimberly Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded Kimberly Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kimberly Clark from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.20.

Kimberly Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.