199,726 Shares in Livent Corporation (NASDAQ:LTHM) Bought by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Livent Corporation (NASDAQ:LTHM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 199,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.14% of Livent at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Livent during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Livent in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Livent by 126.7% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Livent in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Livent in the first quarter worth about $40,000.

Get Livent alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LTHM traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.15. The stock had a trading volume of 13,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,609,758. Livent Corporation has a 1 year low of $5.49 and a 1 year high of $19.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.23.

Livent (NASDAQ:LTHM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $114.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.85 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus lowered Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.58 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Livent to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Vertical Research lowered Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup set a $8.00 price objective on Livent and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Livent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.11.

Livent Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.