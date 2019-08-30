1SG Market Cap Reaches $1.58 Million (1SG)

1SG (CURRENCY:1SG) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 30th. 1SG has a total market capitalization of $1.58 million and approximately $453,425.00 worth of 1SG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1SG token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00007515 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Kryptono, OEX and BitMart. During the last week, 1SG has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003632 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00067469 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00323253 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010499 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000072 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000090 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001289 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000092 BTC.

1SG Profile

1SG (1SG) is a token. 1SG’s total supply is 22,227,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,191,263 tokens. The Reddit community for 1SG is /r/1-SG. The official website for 1SG is 1.sg. 1SG’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 1SG

1SG can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono, OEX, P2PB2B and BitMart. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1SG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1SG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1SG using one of the exchanges listed above.

