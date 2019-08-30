2,135,316 Shares in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Bought by Provida Pension Fund Administrator

Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,135,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $72,942,000. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF comprises 2.9% of Provida Pension Fund Administrator’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Provida Pension Fund Administrator owned about 2.80% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laffer Investments grew its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Laffer Investments now owns 13,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 33,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 109.3% in the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the second quarter worth $442,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2,037.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,008 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF alerts:

EWT stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.90. 2,555,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,449,720. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.39. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a one year low of $30.22 and a one year high of $38.27.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Company Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Recommended Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.