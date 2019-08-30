26,637 Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Bought by Mendel Money Management

Mendel Money Management bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,637 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $4,651,000. Honeywell International comprises approximately 4.5% of Mendel Money Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 18,092.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,553,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $255,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,617 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 131.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,838,990 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $495,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,006 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,918,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,099,530,000 after purchasing an additional 544,684 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,444,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,245,566,000 after purchasing an additional 478,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Honeywell International by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 673,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $117,507,000 after purchasing an additional 323,065 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Darius Adamczyk sold 7,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total value of $1,180,156.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 75,521 shares in the company, valued at $12,467,006.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 10,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.88, for a total value of $1,800,057.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,739,409.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,133 shares of company stock worth $4,141,655 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International stock traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $165.16. The stock had a trading volume of 107,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,507,310. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.48 and a 12 month high of $178.47. The company has a market capitalization of $119.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 40.95%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup set a $197.00 price objective on Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $177.00 price objective on Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.08.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

