$31.09 Million in Sales Expected for Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN) will post $31.09 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Medallion Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $31.27 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $30.90 million. Medallion Financial posted sales of $33.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medallion Financial will report full year sales of $115.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $113.83 million to $116.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $143.79 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Medallion Financial.

Get Medallion Financial alerts:

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.36). Medallion Financial had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $24.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.52 million.

MFIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Medallion Financial in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Medallion Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,671,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Medallion Financial by 7.6% during the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 227,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 16,070 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Medallion Financial by 10.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 190,318 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,494 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Medallion Financial by 83.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,659 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 60,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Medallion Financial during the second quarter worth $514,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MFIN traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $4.78. 4,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,240. Medallion Financial has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $7.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.67 million, a PE ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medallion Financial (MFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.