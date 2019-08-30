32,738 Shares in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Purchased by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 32,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter worth about $26,000. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 510.7% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 7.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVO stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.97. The company had a trading volume of 42,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.77 and a 200-day moving average of $49.79. The company has a market capitalization of $127.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.60. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $41.23 and a 12-month high of $52.84.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.61. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 75.16% and a net margin of 32.16%. On average, analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.318 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVO. Barclays upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.85 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.42 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Pareto Securities upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.58.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

