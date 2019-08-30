3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Shares Purchased by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,651 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,234 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.09% of 3D Systems worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDD. CWM LLC raised its position in 3D Systems by 823.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in 3D Systems by 5,693.2% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,967 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in 3D Systems by 144.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,446 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in 3D Systems by 63.6% in the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 9,200 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Finally, BBT Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in 3D Systems in the first quarter valued at about $130,000. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on DDD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on 3D Systems from $18.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered 3D Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on 3D Systems from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of NYSE DDD traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.11. 187,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,703,682. 3D Systems Co. has a 52-week low of $6.47 and a 52-week high of $21.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $782.17 million, a PE ratio of -19.22 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.72.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $157.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

