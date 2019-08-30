41,800 Shares in Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 41,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,060,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,554,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 271.3% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,528,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,039,589 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,506,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,945 shares in the last quarter. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TME has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.90 price objective on the stock. China International Capital initiated coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CICC Research initiated coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.89 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.39.

NYSE TME opened at $13.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 66.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.79. Tencent Music Entertainment Group – has a fifty-two week low of $11.81 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $859.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.51 million. On average, research analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group – will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

