4,500 Shares in Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000. Beyond Meat accounts for 2.4% of Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Beyond Meat during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the second quarter worth about $62,000. 2.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BYND. William Blair began coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $70.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Consumer Edge began coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.35 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Beyond Meat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.67.

In related news, CFO Mark Joseph Nelson sold 64,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $10,312,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 24,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $3,931,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 821,957 shares of company stock valued at $127,169,948.

NASDAQ BYND traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,663,936. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.53. Beyond Meat has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $239.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 8.95 and a quick ratio of 7.90.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $67.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.94 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

