$5.10 Million in Sales Expected for HyreCar Inc (NASDAQ:HYRE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect HyreCar Inc (NASDAQ:HYRE) to announce sales of $5.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for HyreCar’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.88 million and the highest estimate coming in at $5.32 million. HyreCar reported sales of $2.69 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HyreCar will report full-year sales of $19.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.41 million to $19.63 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $30.90 million, with estimates ranging from $29.18 million to $32.61 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for HyreCar.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised HyreCar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on HyreCar in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of HyreCar in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of HyreCar in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised HyreCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.17.

Shares of NASDAQ HYRE traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.93. 161,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,402. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.17 and its 200-day moving average is $4.52. HyreCar has a 52-week low of $1.54 and a 52-week high of $8.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.69.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in HyreCar during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC increased its position in HyreCar by 9.7% during the second quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 142,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 12,678 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in HyreCar during the first quarter worth $82,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in HyreCar during the second quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HyreCar in the first quarter valued at about $170,000. 24.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HyreCar Company Profile

HyreCar Inc operates a Web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. The company has a strategic partnership with PassTime to deliver dealer-focused vehicle tracking and inventory management solution.

