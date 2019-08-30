590 Shares in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 590 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its position in Boeing by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 1,024 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 3.0% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 11,265 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,101,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 3.1% during the second quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter worth about $431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on BA shares. Buckingham Research set a $395.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Boeing from $448.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Boeing from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $403.10.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $363.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,122,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,642,983. The company has a market capitalization of $199.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $348.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $369.78. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $292.47 and a 1 year high of $446.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 632.24% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.34%.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.