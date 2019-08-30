7,372 Shares in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Acquired by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,372 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,000. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.5% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,343,175,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 25,321.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,922,872 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $192,287,000 after buying an additional 1,915,308 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,626,666 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,255,689,000 after buying an additional 1,546,140 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,480,003 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $16,063,258,000 after buying an additional 1,232,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,593,401 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,882,988,000 after buying an additional 965,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In related news, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.31, for a total value of $3,063,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,652,800.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.50, for a total value of $463,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,979 shares in the company, valued at $43,517,138.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,000 shares of company stock worth $7,238,720. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $310.00 price target on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $312.00 target price on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $247.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.11.

UNH traded up $3.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $234.32. 196,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,392,020. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $208.07 and a 12-month high of $287.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $60.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.59 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 5.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.54%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

See Also: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.