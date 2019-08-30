860 Shares in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Purchased by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Securities Inc. grew its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 6,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,123,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $665,173,000 after purchasing an additional 139,365 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,929,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $534,436,000 after purchasing an additional 372,285 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 1st quarter worth $1,261,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total transaction of $143,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,297.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J Landis Martin bought 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $127.33 per share, with a total value of $2,075,479.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,631,462.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $144.82. 38,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,630,720. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.32. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a one year low of $103.21 and a one year high of $148.70. The company has a market cap of $60.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.33.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.85). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $4.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.12%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CCI shares. New Street Research cut shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective (up from $133.00) on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

About CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

