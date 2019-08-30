96,598 Shares in Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust (NYSE:DUC) Purchased by Shaker Financial Services LLC

Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust (NYSE:DUC) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 96,598 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. raised its holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 258,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 62,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 67,881 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. 54.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust alerts:

NYSE DUC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,447. Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $8.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.65.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%.

About Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust

Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff and Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in a utility income securities, corporate income securities, mortgage-backed securities, and asset-backed securities.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust (NYSE:DUC).

Receive News & Ratings for Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.