Abacus Property Group (ASX:ABP) Insider Holly Kramer Purchases 6,402 Shares of Stock

Abacus Property Group (ASX:ABP) insider Holly Kramer purchased 6,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$3.91 ($2.77) per share, with a total value of A$25,031.82 ($17,753.06).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.88, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.43. Abacus Property Group has a fifty-two week low of A$3.12 ($2.21) and a fifty-two week high of A$4.38 ($3.11). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is A$4.15 and its 200-day moving average price is A$3.90.

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. Abacus Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 51.43%.

Abacus Property Group Company Profile

Abacus Property Group is a leading diversified property group. We specialise in investing in core plus property opportunities in Australia. Abacus was established in 1996. We listed on the ASX in 2002 and are included in the S&P/ASX 200 index. Abacus is a stapled entity that combines the securities in three companies, Abacus Group Holdings Limited, Abacus Group Projects Limited and Abacus Storage Operations Limited, and three trusts, Abacus Trust, Abacus Income Trust and Abacus Storage Property Trust.

