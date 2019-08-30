ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Shares Sold by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,589 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ABB by 235.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,707,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,223,000 after buying an additional 1,198,771 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in ABB by 3.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,154,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,450,000 after buying an additional 393,695 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in ABB by 146.1% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 642,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,117,000 after buying an additional 381,170 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in ABB during the first quarter worth about $6,070,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in ABB by 24.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,565,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,533,000 after buying an additional 307,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABB traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $19.04. 48,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,145,429. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.25. ABB Ltd has a 1 year low of $17.71 and a 1 year high of $24.45.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. ABB had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Societe Generale lowered shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.37.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

