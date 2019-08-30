ABBC Coin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $37.86 Million (ABBC)

ABBC Coin (CURRENCY:ABBC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. ABBC Coin has a market cap of $48.83 million and $37.86 million worth of ABBC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ABBC Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0881 or 0.00000918 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, DragonEX, RightBTC and TOPBTC. In the last week, ABBC Coin has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009496 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006613 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004113 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000492 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00070433 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

ABBC Coin Coin Profile

ABBC is a coin. It launched on March 5th, 2018. ABBC Coin’s total supply is 1,002,169,590 coins and its circulating supply is 554,307,762 coins. ABBC Coin’s official Twitter account is @abbcfoundation. ABBC Coin’s official website is www.abbcfoundation.com.

ABBC Coin Coin Trading

ABBC Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, TOPBTC, OOOBTC, CoinBene, BitForex, DOBI trade, Coinsuper, Bit-Z, IDAX and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABBC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABBC Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABBC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

