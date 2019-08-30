Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Main Street Research LLC

Main Street Research LLC trimmed its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,778 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 790.9% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In related news, insider Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $869,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,157,278. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 43,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $3,753,552.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,781 shares in the company, valued at $10,788,236.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 435,040 shares of company stock worth $37,121,747. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABT traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.04. 1,084,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,932,178. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $65.22 and a 12-month high of $88.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.59 and a 200 day moving average of $80.42. The firm has a market cap of $147.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

ABT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.38.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.