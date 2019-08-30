AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Holdings Lifted by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 57.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,851,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,038,344 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.19% of AbbVie worth $207,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% in the second quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 44,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.8% in the second quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. BTIM Corp. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% in the second quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 27,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.9% in the second quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 70.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP William J. Chase acquired 30,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.30 per share, for a total transaction of $2,045,920.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 169,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,410,849.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin acquired 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.50 per share, for a total transaction of $776,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 52,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,517,695. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 152,452 shares of company stock worth $10,128,541 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Leerink Swann upgraded AbbVie to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.05.

ABBV traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $65.72. 2,333,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,099,617. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.66 and a 52 week high of $97.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.69.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.05. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 182.70% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 54.11%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

