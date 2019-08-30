Aberdeen Divrsfd Incom & Growth Trst (LON:ADIG) Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Aberdeen Divrsfd Incom & Growth Trst PLC (LON:ADIG) were up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 107 ($1.40) and last traded at GBX 107 ($1.40), approximately 196,987 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 531,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 106 ($1.39).

The firm has a market cap of $349.15 million and a P/E ratio of -356.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.46, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 109.31.

About Aberdeen Divrsfd Incom & Growth Trst (LON:ADIG)

Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust Plc, formerly BlackRock Income Strategies Trust Plc, is an investment trust. Its principal activity is portfolio investment. Its investment objective is, over the medium term (5 to 7 years), to aim to preserve capital in real terms and grow the dividend in line with inflation.

Further Reading: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Divrsfd Incom & Growth Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Divrsfd Incom & Growth Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.