Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust (LON:AJIT) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLC (LON:AJIT) shares dropped 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 574.50 ($7.51) and last traded at GBX 574.50 ($7.51), approximately 8 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 7,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 575 ($7.51).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 571.42. The firm has a market cap of $82.67 million and a PE ratio of -8.18.

About Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust (LON:AJIT)

Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLC, formerly Aberdeen All Asia Investment Trust PLC, is an investment company. The Company aims to achieve long-term capital growth principally through investment in listed Japanese companies. It invests in a portfolio of over 40 companies in Japan selected from approximately 3,500 listed stocks in the Japan market.

